Horror run-in awaits Huddersfield as 17/18 Premier League fixtures are announced

The eagerly awaited 2017/2018 Premier League fixtures were announced on Wednesday morning which meant that top-flight newbies Huddersfield Town learnt when they'd face the big six, relegation six-pointers and opponents over the Christmas period.

David Wagner's side narrowly defeated Jaap Stam's Reading 4-3 on penalties after a stalemate over 120 minutes in the Play-Off Final last month, leading to promotion that would've sounded ridiculous at the start of last term, and now face the huge test of not dropping straight back down into the Championship.

The Terriers start off the campaign with a lengthy away trip down South to Selhurst Park to face currently-managerless Crystal Palace on the opening day, before welcoming also-promoted Newcastle United to the Kirklees Stadium a week later for what should be a delightful homecoming.

Southampton will visit West Yorkshire on August 26, followed by another game in London at the London Stadium versus West Ham United and another home clash against the 2015/2016 champions Leicester City on September 16.

Big six games start in September

The first face-off with one of the 'big six' comes on September 30 when last season's runner-ups Tottenham Hotspur travel up North while Manchester United make the short journey across the M62 a month later on October 21, and the first big away trip is at Anfield on October 28.

November 25 will see another visit from a Manchester club when Pep Guardiola and co. come to town in a repeat of last season's FA Cup 0-0 Fifth Round draw, followed by a journey to the Emirates a few days later on November 28 and the final 'big six' match of 2016 when champions Chelsea head to Kirklees on December 12.

The fixtures over the Christmas period are somewhat favourable, with Huddersfield playing host to Stoke City on Boxing Day and Burnley in the last fixture of the year before travelling the the King Power Stadium to face Craig Shakespeare's Foxes.

The final half of the season includes away trips to Old Trafford and Wembley to play United and Spurs and a home tie against Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool, but Town fans will want to look away as far as the run-in is concerned.

After facing Watford at home on April 14, the final four games consist of journeys to Stamford Bridge and the Etihad to play Chelsea and Manchester City while also hosting Everton and Arsenal, so the club should be praying that their Premier League status is confirmed before that nightmare period arrives.

There's no doubt that an incredibly difficult challenge is ahead this season, however, the Terriers are certainly capable of proving their doubters wrong, similarly to AFC Bournemouth in 2015/2016, but only time will tell how they will fare among the country's elite.