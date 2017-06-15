Gabriel Jesus doesn't require surgery on broken eye socket after Otamendi clash

Manchester City have been handed a major boost in terms of squad fitness for their pre-season preparations, with forward Gabriel Jesus confirming that he will not require surgery after picking up a broken eye socket from team-mate Nicolás Otamendi in their recent international friendly.

Back sooner than first thought

Jesus has been an exciting prospect for The Citiziens since arriving in Eastlands back in January, but missed a major part of the back end of last season with a metatarsal injury which saw him miss two months of action.

The Brazilian made a return towards the end of the campaign finishing off with seven goals in just 11 appearances, and the 20-year-old looked strong going into the international break with Tite's squad down in the Far East.

Disaster struck during their 1-0 defeat to Argentina in Melbourne after he was stretchered off after a clash with Otamendi's elbow, it was thought that he may have required surgery but the Brazilian confirmed via social media that it wouldn't be the case.

"I have good news! My recovery is going very well and I won't need surgery," he wrote on Facebook. "In 15 days I will be reassessed but all signs show that I will be back within three weeks!"

"Thanks a lot to everyone that sent me messages," the 20-year-old stated. "Who supported me, sent positive vibes and prayed for me."

Reuniting a such a short amount of time

City's pre-season fixtures are beginning to shape up having already confirmed their tour of the United States, but their recent confirmation of friendly with West Ham United in Iceland will see them reunite a loyal servant.

Full-back Pablo Zabaleta has recently left the club after nine years of service to join the Hammers on a two-year deal, but he will reunite with his former side in Reykjavik and the Argentine stated that he looks forward to that and playing with his new team-mates.

“Of course it will be interesting to face my former club," he told whufc.com. "So soon after leaving."

“But more importantly, I am looking forward to playing with my new team-mates," Zabaleta concluded. "And it will be a great test for us one week before the start of the season."