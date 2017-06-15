Phil Jones admits he spoke to José Mourinho after Manchester United secured Victor Lindelöf deal

Manchester United and England's Phil Jones has admitted that he has "spoken" to manager José Mourinho after the club secured the signing of Victor Lindelöf, with the fellow defender stating that "competition is always good".

Weird if we weren't signing the top players

United's defence has struggled in the last few years since the exit of Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidić, but it has improved since the arrival of Eric Bailly last summer.

The big weakness however was the number of injuries to their defensive line throughout the previous campaign, with Jones only just making his return last year and frequent stages of absence.

Mourinho has started his summer transfer spending as he looks to make United title contenders once again, with Lindelöf finalising his move from Benfica on Wednesday after agreeing a £30.7million fee the previous Friday.

The Swede's arrival brings serious doubts over the future of Jones and team-mate Chris Smalling with the latter been linked with a move to the likes of West Ham Unite, but Jones stated that he spoke to manager after the transfer's completion and that he isn't fazed by new competition coming into Old Trafford.

"We're Manchester United, we're going to attract the best players and the biggest players," Jones admitted. "It would be a strange summer if we weren't signing players like that."

"Competition is always good," the defender stressed. "I've spoken to the manager, he just asks how you're feeling, how you're doing, just a normal conversation between player and manager."

"He's a good man manager," Jones added. "He's like that with all the players."

Looking forward to getting started

Lindelöf is expected to be the snowball effect for what will be another busy summer for The Red Devils, with the club pursuing the 22-year-old for quite some time.

It is also expected that the will announce their second signing imminently as they continue to look to grind out a deal for Real Madrid's Álvaro Morata, but latest signing Lindelöf expressed his excitement to get started for his new club.

“I am thrilled to be joining Manchester United,” Lindelöf told manutd.com. “I have enjoyed my time at Benfica enormously and I have learned a lot there.”

“I’m keen to get started,” he added. “And make my contribution to the team’s efforts to win more trophies."