René Meulensteen believes that Álvaro Morata is the strongest option for Manchester United

Former Manchester United coach René Meulensteen has stated that Real Madrid's Álvaro Morata is the strongest option for The Red Devils, with the Spaniard reportedly edging nearer a deal at Old Trafford.

Think he would be better fitted to English football

It is expected to be a busy for manager José Mourinho as he looks to ready his side for a title charge in the 2017/18 campaign, with the coach having already secured the services of defender Victor Lindelöf from Benfica.

It seems that the next position on Mourinho's list is that of a striker, with Wayne Rooney expected to leave at some point in the summer and last season's top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimović been released after just one season at the Theatre of Dreams.

Most of the talk surrounded Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann but those rumours have permanently cooled with his signing of a new deal, but it seems that they have put all their eggs in Morata's basket.

It is believed that the fee of the move is the only sticking point at this point, United have also been linked with Torino's Andrea Belotti but Meulensteen stated he thinks that Morata would be more suited to the Premier League.

"Morata is a good striker, he's mobile, agile, and creates chances," Meulensteen told 888 Sport. "The same can be said of Belotti but both would be coming from abroad and would have to adapt to the Premier League which we all know is difficult."

"If Belotti comes in," the coach stated. "It's important that he scores early and get the monkey off his back."

"Then he could be a good fit. For me, though, it would be Morata," he added. "We haven't seen enough of him lately but it is extremely hard to get into that Real team."

Bringing them to another level

Morata would certainly add some more bite to Mourinho's attacking line along with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, but it seems that the coach will not stop there.

United have also been linked with a move for Inter Milan's Ivan Perišić, it is believed that they are also close to completing a move for the Croatian and Meulensteen stated that he can add "another level" to their goal threat next season.

'Perisic has good experience and pace and could come in and create things," he said. "He is comfortable on the ball, can beat a man and has a fantastic pass."

'It's important that United have a man who can open up defences with one pass and he has that," Meulensteen concluded. "He can offer them another level of a goal threat."