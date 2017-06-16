Paul Pogba will continue to better himself, claims Hugo Lloris

Hugo Lloris insists that Paul Pogba will only get better the more time he spends on the pitch and reveals that he was motivated to prove his critics wrong during France's 3-2 victory over England on Tuesday.

The Manchester United midfielder was heavily criticised by the English media during his first season at the club for not fully living up to his huge price tag but he showed what all the fuss was about by putting in a fantastic performance against England.

Pogba showed his true quality against England, insists Lloris

Ousmane Dembele struck late on for France as they won the game with ten men late on and Lloris insists that Pogba was keen to make his mark against England to show his true level.

Speaking after the game with England, Lloris said that Pogba felt that he had "some things to prove" given that he plays for "one of the best clubs in the world" but was heavily critcised for not producing top level performances by nearly all of the English media.

The Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper went on to say therefore that "against England, he was fantastic" and showed what he was all about as he "helped the team a lot to manage the ball" in crucial periods when he team were a man light.

Pogba will hope to kick on at United next season

Lloris therefore added that he has "no doubts" that Pogba will continue to "get better and better" for United and show the world that he is one the best in his position.

Pogba will now hope to get good rest before the new season starts and come back strong for United and start showing everyone why Jose Mourinho spent the kind of money that he did to bring him back to club that he left a few years ago.