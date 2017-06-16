Brøndby IF Women is crowned Danish Champions 2016/2017

Everything was set for a final day showdown between Brøndby IF and Fortuna Hjørring in the Danish 3F Liga, but after Fortuna Hjørring dropped points to Vejle, Brøndby had the chance to claim the Danish Championship with a win over Kolding Q.

Brøndby made short process of it and beat the third place contenders with a resounding five goals. Per Nielsen and his Brøndby team had to suffer the agony of seeing long-time rivals Fortuna Hjørring run away with the double last season, but this season they have proven themselves to the best team in Denmark, lifting both the league and cup trophy.

Brøndby have dominated the Danish league all season, going unbeaten in the regular season and carrying that trend into the playoffs. Their only loss of points came when they got two draws against Fortuna Hjørring. They have outscored any other team this season, whether in the regular season or in the playoffs, with 56 and 34 goals in 14 and 9 games respectively. They have let in just 5 goals in the 14 regular season games and 3 in the 9 playoffs games. The only other team that comes remotely close to those figures are Fortuna Hjørring and even they are some way off.

Goal-scoring Christiansen vital

With these kinds of numbers, it is no surprise to see Brøndby IF players dominating the top scorer chart. Experienced midfielder Nanna Christiansen, who announced she had extended her contract with the club back in April, has been in fine goal scoring form. Despite being a midfielder, she scored 18 goals in the regular season, and with one game left, she is also the top scorer in the playoffs with 7 goals.

Right behind her is her teammate Nicoline Sørensen. The young Dane has been in great form this season, scoring 8 in the regular season and 6 in the playoffs. Despite their impressive performances, it was another attacking player, Katrine Veje, who was named the league’s biggest profile by the 3F liga coaches. Defensively, Brøndby had to overcome long-serving right back and club icon Theresa Nielsen leaving mid-season to join Vålerenga in the Norwegian Toppserien. However, with the likes of Nina Frausing Pedersen, Rikke Sevecke, Manchester City bound Mie Leth Jans, and especially Simone Boye, the club was not lacking in defensive quality which they have proven time and time again. Boye, the club’s captain, even added plenty of goals despite her defensive role.

This league win have ensured Brøndby their 11th league win, a feat no other team can match. HEI Århus, now Skovbakken, previously shared that record with 10.

It is already known that next season Brøndby will be without a few familiar faces. Theresa Nielsen have joined Vålerenga, and recently it was announced that Mie Leth Jans is joining Manchester City in the FAWSL and that Katrine Veje is joining Montpellier in France. It would not be a surprise if other players in the squad was wanted by other clubs, or that a good showing at the upcoming European Championships could raise interest. However, Brøndby have plenty of young and exciting talent in the squad, so while they are losing big profiles, it is an opportunity for others to step up.

While gold and silver have already been placed between Brøndby and Fortuna Hjørring, third place is still up for graps. Skovbakken is currently one point ahead of KoldingQ, but all could change on the final day.