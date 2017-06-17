Real Sociedad confirm interest in Man United's Adnan Januzaj

Real Sociedad have confirmed their interest in forgotten Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj as an exit seems to be more imminent by the day, with the Spanish club reportedly willing to spend around £8m for his services this summer.

After bursting onto the first-team scene under David Moyes in the 2013/2014 season, underwhelming loan spells at Borussia Dortmund and - most recently - relegated Sunderland have all but ended any hope of a future at Old Trafford.

No talks between the clubs yet

Despite Sociedad's interest in the player, club president Jokin Aperribay has admitted that negotiations haven't begun because they are "waiting for the decision of Manchester United and will then act". "There are more teams interested in him and his signing won't be easy," Aperribay added, which begs the question who else wants to bring him in before the 2017/2018 campaign after repeated concerns from different manager's about his attitude and work rate.

Other clubs thought to be interested in Januzaj include Lyon, Marseille, Fenerbahçe as well as Brendan Rodgers and Celtic after the Scottish giants finished the 2016/2017 domestic campaign without a single loss. If the 22-year-old was to stay in England, regular game time in the Premier League is highly unlikely and he'd have to take a step down into the Championship so a move abroad could well be the best option for him.

Mourinho "decided" his fate in April

When Januzaj took the Stadium of Light by storm in October 2013 by netting twice as the Reds came back from behind to defeat Sunderland 2-1, many were quick to overreact, judge and compare him to greats such as Cristiano Ronaldo. However, since his breakthrough season he's only made 28 appearances for Manchester United and has endured miserable loan spells at Borussia Dortmund where he featured just 12 times before being recalled, and Moyes' Sunderland as they found themselves rock bottom of the top flight for the majority of the campaign.

When asked questions on the young Belgian's future in April, United manager José Mourinho replied "yes, I have decided" which doesn't appear to be a good sign for the attacker who's scored just two goals in the past three seasons. And with the Old Trafford club keen to bring in attacking reinforcements during the current close season - in the form of Real Madrid striker Álvaro Morata and Inter Milan winger Ivan Perišić - it simply seems like a matter of when and not if.