Mohamed Salah's agent plays down talks of Liverpool deal being nearly at conclusion

It's been widely reported that Liverpool are set to sign Mohamed Salah ​​in the coming days, with a medical expected as soon as Tuesday. That speculation came due to a post on Facebook that pictured Slaah with a Liverpool fan with the caption "​Good luck bro in Liverpool, you are a legend and you deserve to be in Anfield."

However, Salah's agent, Ramy Abbas, was quick to respond with a tweet on Sunday evening suggesting that an agreement between the two parties hadn't yet been reached and talk of a deal was therefore premature.

The tweet read:

​"It's amazing what one fan picture, along with a stab-in-the-dark caption, will lead many to believe...#fakenews." ​

Recent reports rubbished by Ramy Abbas

Reports had suggested on Sunday afternoon that Salah was set to travel to England for a medical at Melwood on Tuesday in belief that a €45million had been agreed. However, much to the disappointment of Liverpool fans across the globe, that doesn't seem to be the case quite yet.

Di Marzio, from Sky Sports, reported that a move is edging closer with the Roma winger clearly earmarked as a priority target for Liverpool this summer.

A brief stint in the Premier League ​with Chelsea ​failed to bring about much benefit for either party, but a much more impressive tenure in the Serie A has seen Salah's stock continue to rise.

With interest known in the player venturing back as far as 2014, Liverpool will be keen to tie down their man this summer and despite disagreements over the structuring of a possible deal, Roma's need to sell their assets in order to comply with Finacial Fair Play rules will give Klopp even more confidence of getting the deal over the line.

Salah will bring extra attacking edge to Liverpool

Should a deal cross the line, Liverpool's attack will have another edge to it next season. Blessed with an array of pace and flair, Salah is exactly what the current side are crying out for.

When Sadio Mané's season was ended prematurely, a real loss of momentum was felt across the board. There was no penetration, no guile and no attacking verve to the play. That's where Salah comes in.

He can bring all of that to the table. With Mané on one wing and the Egyptian on the other, Liverpool's threat from the counter attack will only be increased and their flair and depth in the attacking department will be that much more frightening for their opponents. It's a win-win for Liverpool. Now it's time to get the deal over the line.