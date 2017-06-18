Hector Bellerin questions why Rashford isn't at the U21 Euros

Hector Bellerin has questioned the decision to not include Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford in Aidy Boothroyd's England squad for the U21 European Championships in Poland this summer, stating that it would be a "humbling" experience for him.

Rashford, aged 19 and therefore applicable to take part, was named in the England first team squad by Gareth Southgate to face Scotland and France this month after club boss José Mourinho made it very clear in the latter stages of last season that the player is now a senior international and needs rest.

Rashford should "show his worth" for the U21s

Arsenal's Bellerin, who is a member of the exciting Spain side at the tournament, argued that "if you want to be in the first team, you have to show your worth at U21 level. Sometimes taking it slowly, taking a player through the paces is the best way to keep him wanting more," the talented full-back added after Mourinho got his way and Rashford was left out of the travelling squad.

If he's ready for England, "he should play"

It's somewhat understandable why the Portuguese manager was hesitant to let the young star feature over the course of the close season, bearing in mind he played the more minutes than any teenager in the Premier League and made a grand total of 59 appearances in all competitions for club and country. However, "people like Juan Mata, David De Gea and Ander Herrera" have won the trophy in the past before moving into the senior squad and "winning the Euros and the World Cup."

“It's not about age. If Marcus Rashford is ready for England then he should play," Bellerin, 22, continued. It is unknown whether the player himself made the final decision whether to take part or not but it seems like the talented man of persuasion José Mourinho would've had a large say in the matter.