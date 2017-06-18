Ramon Calderon talks up Cristiano Ronaldo to Man Utd rumours

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon believes that Cristiano Ronaldo would be willing to join Manchester United this summer if he were to leave the La Liga giants.

Ronaldo is reported to have told Madrid that he would like to leave the club this summer due to anger over allegations surrounding tax. Once again this has led to speculation that he could return to Manchester.

Ronaldo to United could happen

It wouldn't be just United though who would want to sign Ronaldo, though. If he were to leave, Calderon believes that the forward will stay in Europe and wouldn't rule out a return to United as he still has a strong affection for the club.

Calderon said that "very few clubs can meet," Ronaldo's expectations but this not due to money but "because they need to offer him the possibility of winning titles and personal awards," which United would offer him under José Mourinho.

Many people, though, have reported that Ronaldo doesn't have the best relationship with Mourinho. However, Calderon believes that it doesn't mean he "doesn't want to go back to Manchester where ihe s very grateful of what happened," during his time at the club before.

Calderon went on to say that he is sure that Ronaldo "will stay in Europe," as he doesn't see him playing "in China or the Middle East," because he still has more to give in Europe and United are a "club that he has in his heart," so it would suit all parties if it were to happen.

Morata deal wouldn't be affected

The worry many United fans have, though, about signing Ronaldo is that it could mean that they will not be able to sign Alvaro Morata but Calderon believes that this is not the case as it is a good deal for both clubs.

Calderon said that "Alvaro Morata is not happy as Real Madrid," as he is not getting the game time that he expects so, therefore, the deal is "great for all sides," as it means the Spanish striker can play a key part for United ahead of the World Cup next summer.