Which players could leave Swansea City this summer?

Swansea City are yet to make any official moves in the transfer window, with speculation claiming they are looking to move players on before bringing targets in.

There are several players who could leave the club, and here is an evaluation looking at the player, why they could be moved on and where their talents could lie.

Goalkeepers

Mark Brighitti

Gerhard Tremmel has already left the club after his contract wasn’t renewed, and Mark Brighitti could also be heading out of the club. He hasn’t made a single appearance since he was signed almost a year ago and was reportedly on trial at Willem II a few months ago.

Defenders

Mike van der Hoorn

Van der Hoorn was brought in from Ajax almost a year ago and could well be on his way out of the club again. He didn’t see much gametime under manager Paul Clement, only being brought on towards the end of games to see out the win. He did have a small period of gametime under Bob Bradley, but didn’t impress when given the opportunity.

Jordi Amat

Despite starting the season as first-choice, Jordi Amat has slipped down the ranks, and with the emergence of Alfie Mawson the Spaniard has found himself struggling for gametime. Towards the end of the season he was struggling to even make the matchday 18-man squad, and a return to Spain could be on the cards.

Midfielders

Ki Sung-Yeung

For the majority of the season, Ki Sung-Yeung wasn’t involved in the team and looked certain to leave the club at the end of the season. However, Ki is a player where managers really make their money on, and Clement has found a role in the three-man midfield alongside Leon Britton and Tom Carroll. He still could leave the club, and won’t be short of suitors, but Clement may want to give Ki another chance at the club.

Gylfi Sigurdsson

A big money move could well be on the cards for Gylfi Sigurdsson. Everton, West Ham and Southampton have all been linked with a move for the attacking midfielder. His stats have been inflated by goals and assists from set-pieces but he is a highly influential figure at Swansea and reports have said that the club are demanding £40m for the player. He is an exceptional player but questions have to be asked over his open-play output, and if he isn’t taking set-pieces at another club then perhaps that amount of money could be better spent elsewhere. He is also 28 in September and there probably won’t be a lot of resale value if he is brought in.

Wayne Routledge

Wayne Routledge was given regular gametime this season, but that did fade the more time Clement was in the job his time on the wing did start to fade. Swansea should be looking to make their squad younger and Routledge probably should be moved on, depending on what formation the manager is trying to employ next season.

Nathan Dyer

Ankle surgery will no doubt complicate any potential move for Nathan Dyer, plus he did sign a new contract last summer. However Swansea should be looking for better wingers than Dyer, despite his loyalty towards the club. It’s looking more likely that he will stay at the club but Swansea should still answer calls enquiring about his services.

Jefferson Montero

Another player plagued by injuries, Jefferson Montero saw very little gametime this season and when he was on the field he did not impress. It’s likely that the Ecuadorian will leave the club this summer and he has already been linked with a move to Mexico.

Forwards

Borja Baston

Swansea’s record signing Borja Baston has already been linked with a move back to Spain after a misfiring season in South Wales. Swansea probably should give him another chance, with Fernando Llorente going to be 33 this season, Baston could see more gametime. He also suffered with injuries and missed pre-season. Most of Baston’s minutes came at the very end of games where he wasn’t able to make an impact too.

Oliver McBurnie

The Swansea youngster was able to gain some valuable Premier League minutes at the end of the season, but a loan move to a EFL Championship club seems very likely. He is a very promising youngster and regular gametime at that level will be very beneficial to both the player and Swansea.