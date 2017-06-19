Billy Sharp claims League One title victory was a reward for the "loyalty" of fans

Sheffield United skipper Billy Sharp has stated that their excellent 2016/17 campaign was a reward for the "loyalty of Unitedites", after The Blades broke the 100-point marker to make a return to the EFL Championship.

The fans have been different class

The Blades made their long-awaited return to the second-tier of English football and did it in style with their more than astonishing 2016/17 campaign, it was Sharp who led them there having returned to his boyhood club from Leeds United back in 2015.

Sharp notched up 30 of United's 92 league goals in the last campaign, with their 100 points eclipsing that of nearest league rivals Bolton Wanderers who ended 14 points behind the champions. The book 'centurions' will encapsulate the high and lows of the campaign, and in his foreword Sharp stated that their performances were dedicated to the fans that had stuck by the side of the team.

"We have talked about the contribution of the players and the staff, but Unitedites have been a different class," the captain stated. "When it was tough in the early weeks of the season there was a sense that the gaffer was being backed and after that the numbers were astronomical."



“It has been well-documented that Blades fans have been starved of success and I don’t want to dwell on previous years," he said. "But I hope that the level of achievements in the 2016-17 campaign - including reaching 100 points - goes some way to rewarding the loyalty of Unitedites.”

Delighted to have committed his future to an impressive club

Manager Chris Wilder has already began preparing his side for life back in the Championship, having made three signings after their promotion in former striker Ched Evans,Nathan Thomas and Enda Stevens which was followed by the recent capture of MK Dons defender George Baldock.

The 24-year-old displayed his talents for The Dons last season in League one who ended up finishing in a disappointing 12th position, a fee has been undisclosed for the three-year but the defender shared his delight at the move to Bramall Lane.

"I'm absolutely delighted to have signed and committed my future to this impressive club," he told sufc.co.uk. "I was excited when I heard of United's interest."

"For a number of reasons, including the manager's record over the past couple of seasons," Baldock concluded. "And the passion of the fans when they travelled to Milton Keynes a couple of months ago."