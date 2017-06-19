Garry Monk reportedly set to sell three stars from Middlesbrough ranks

Middlesbrough are preparing for life back in the Championship after just one year away, and new manager Garry Monk is ready to start his summer spending.

Monk has reportedly identified three players who were major signings as players to gain these funds, with Adama Traore, Gaston Ramirez and Marten de Roon expected to leave Teesside this transfer window.

Despite being told he doesn’t need to sell anyone if he doesn’t want to, Monk is looking to freshen things up after relegation from the Premier League last term.

Who are the potential suitors?

Traore was linked with Premier League champions Chelsea earlier this year, however any potential interest from Antonio Conte has cooled in recent weeks. West Ham have appeared as the main contenders to get his signature, as Traore’s representatives met with Hammers’ officials last week.

The winger joined ‘Boro from Aston Villa last summer for £8million and Monk and the club are prepared to let the 21 year old leave for the same fee. This is expected to be completed by the end of the week.

Ramirez almost left the Riverside stadium in January after Leicester City showed some serious interest, which included the Uruguayan handing in a transfer request to try and force through a move. This was blocked at the time however now, in light of relegation, the board at Middlesbrough are willing to let him go this time around.

The Foxes are reportedly still interested in the attacking midfielder and Monk knows that a move would be the best outcome for all parties.

De Roon was one of the clubs most consistent performers last season and is well respected in the dressing room. Although, an offer from Lazio or Roma, who are said to be interested, would be hard to turn down especially with de Roon thinking he will have to leave the Riverside to retain his place in the Dutch National team.

Boro value the midfielder, who joined just 12 months ago, at around £12million, which is what they paid Atalanta for his services. If they can make their money back, he would be allowed to leave.

Monk’s transfer budget doesn’t depend on these sales. He is interested in reuniting with Swansea City defender Kyle Bartley who was at Leeds United with him last season, and Nottingham Forest striker Britt Assombalonga is also on his radar. Middlesbrough will be busy this summer, nothing will change that.