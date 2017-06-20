Study finds Arsenal the worst value for money side last season

A new report out has found Arsenal fans to be paying the most money per goal in the Premier League based on the 2016/17 campaign.

According to a study, fans of the North London club pay close to £28 per goal witnessed last term at the Emirates Stadium, with the exact figure standing at £27.52

The news may not come as a surprise to many of the Gunners' expectant fan-base, but will do nothing to lessen the frustration currently being felt in N5, off the back of failure to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 18 years, despite early signs that the club's transfer activity may be making a change for the better this summer.

Tigers offer best value

The research from Voucherbox, analysed the average price of a season ticket at all top-flight English grounds and compared this with the total number of goals scored in each stadium.

The average price of a Premier League goal was approximately discovered to be £12. Whilst Arsene Wenger's side were at the upper end of the scale, it was relegated Hull City who offered the best value top-flight football.

Tigers fans saw on average of a goal for less than seven pounds last season, for each time the net rippled - in spite of a lower strike ratio. There was, nevertheless, a staggering £20 difference in expenditure of fans of each respective club.

There was the disappointment of relegation thrown into the mix, but with season tickets at £432 with 63 goals netted at The KCOM Stadium, value averaged out at just £6.86 per goal.

It was a similar story for fellow basement dwellers Sunderland whose fans forked out a mere £8.55. It should be noted however, that most goals were for the opposition, but it does nothing to alter the financial perspective.

Spurs fans better off

What will irk Arsenal fans even more is the knowledge that their increasingly noisy neighbours across North London, Tottenham Hotspur, offered better value by almost four pounds per goal, with a plus one goal tally last season to boot at White Hart Lane.

Jose Mourinho's double trophy-winning Manchester United paid less than 20 pounds on average for each of the relatively paltry sum of 38 league goals scored at Old Trafford - but which was the lowest total in the Premier League last term.

Both top six clubs were are closely followed by Southampton and West Ham United at the more expensive end of the spectrum, as visitors to St. Mary's and the London Stadium respectively were offered shorter shrift for their attendance.

Perhaps surprisingly - in relative terms - West Bromwich Albion came in at the fourth best value club, with Baggies fans paying on average £9.27, for each of the 49 goals on show at The Hawthorns this past season.

Champions Chelsea came in at 16th worst value, with fans paying £13.89, but almost half that Gunners' fans spent.

By comparison, the average amount for the league as a whole is more expensive than the Bundesliga’s poorest value for money stadium with Darmstadt fans paying £12.05 at the Jonathan Heimes Stadion. Moreover, the average cost of a goal in Germany’s top division is just £9.17.

Arsenal fans have long since protested about the lack of money being put into the club, whilst the club continue to have one of the highest wage bills in not just England, but across Europe. These findings will do litter to sway their opinion.