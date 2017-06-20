Aitor Karanka backs successor Garry Monk to be a hit at Middlesbrough

Former Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka has backed former Leeds United manager Garry Monk to succeed at the Riverside Stadium, after Monk was announced as the Spaniard's successor on Teesside.

Hoping it goes well and they get promotion

Karanka was arguably the best Boro coach since the days of Steve McClaren back in the noughties, as he was the manager that finally returned the club to the English top-flight seven years after their relegation.

It didn't turn out well for the Real Madrid assistant as his side struggled throughout the 2016/17 season before their eventual relegation. Karanka didn't last that long however as he was sacked back in March as Chairman Steve Gibson brought in Steve Agnew to try and save their top-flight status.

Boro were looking for the right man to take them right back up and have invested their faith in Monk who signed a three-year deal with the club with Monk stating that his main ambition is to get the promotion for the club and Karanka has wished him the best of luck with his tenure at the club.

"It's a good one because (Garry) is a young coach who had a good season last year at Leeds," Karanka said about his appointment."Nobody expected them to do anything but he was on the verge of guiding them into the play-offs."

"In the view of Boro's philosophy," the coach stated. "And knowing the owner, it's a good appointment."

"As far as I'm concerned," Karanka added. "I hope things go well for (Garry) and that they get promoted next season."

Prefer to stay in England for now

In the summer break, clubs without managers will be looking to bring new people in ahead of the new season and that is no different for Karanka and he was actually linked with the role Monk left at Leeds but that has been vacated by Thomas Christiansen.

Karanka did reveal that he had received an excellent offer from an unnamed club which he rejected, but the coach stated that he will be looking to stay in England when a new role comes around.

"I'm in no doubt that it was the right decision for me to take my first steps in management at Middlesbrough," he said. "Now in terms of my second step, I'll also have to be very sure about it and look closely at all of the options."

"At present, I'd prefer to stay in England," the 43-year-old admitted. "There have been a few offers, one of which was very special for me on an emotional level."

"It was a very special project that I was really sorry to say no to," he stressed. "They touched a cord and nearly managed to convince me, but I believe that at the moment for my career it's best for me to stay on in England."