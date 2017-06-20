Sergio Agüero states he is "very happy" at Manchester City despite rumours on his future

Manchester City's star striker Sergio Agüero has talked on the rumours of his future at the Etihad Stadium, with the Argentine stating that he is "very happy" at the club despite rumours of an exit or the possible arrival of Arsenal's Alexis Sánchez.

Just want to focus on my work at the club

The 29-year-old has been one of the most prolific strikers in the history of the Premier League, and the 2016/17 campaign was his most prolific season since joining the club managing to notch 33 goals in all competitions.

Despite those numbers the Argentina international lost his place at the beginning of the year with the arrival of youngster Gabriel Jesus, but managed to reclaim his place with the Brazilian's injury.

It also believed that coach Pep Guardiola is looking for another striker as he looks to reshape his side ahead of another title charge, it is rumoured that he will look at Sánchez who is believed to decide on his future at the Confederations Cup but Agüero stated that he is happy with The Citizens.

"I feel very happy here," Agüero told the Xinhua News Agency. "So I will fulfil my contract to stay here until the end of my contract,”

“I have not thought about where to play next," the striker stated. “I just want to focus on the work here.”

Wants to make the move to the Eastlands

Guardiola has already made two signings in what is expected to be a busy Summer window with the capture of Bernardo Silva and Ederson, and it looks they are edging closer to their third signing of the summer with the reported arrival of Dani Alves.

It was reported at the beginning of the week that Guardiola has showed his desire to resign his former Barcelona full-back, The Guardian have reported that Alves' agent met with the club on Monday and the 34-year-old has shown desire to leave Juventus after just one season.

It is believed that the Brazilian will also hold talks with Premier League champions Chelsea, but it believed to prefer a move to the North West and a bid of £5million is believed to be sufficient.