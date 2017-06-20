Jose Mourinho strenuously denies tax fraud claims

Jose Mourinho has profusely denied tax avoidance claims after it emerged that Spanish prosecutors filed a complaint accusing him of committing two crimes of tax fraud. The cumulative sum is believed to be approximately €3.3 million.

Embed from Getty Images

Tax fraud claims thrown at Mourinho

An investigation was opened after the authorities informed the Public Prosecutor’s Office about discrepancies in their data. A judge is set to determine to next stage of the investigation.

However, Mourinho’s representatives issued a statement on Tuesday evening strongly denying the allegations. Mourinho had “not received any notification” of the actions taken by the authorities.

Mourinho strenuously denies allegations

The Premier League boss is one of many Jose Mendes clients that have been implicated in tax fraud claims uncovered by Football Leaks last year, with the list including Cristiano Ronaldo as well.

The former Manchester United man has been accused of evading tax of 14.7 million euros, although he strongly denies such claims, sparking speculation about his future in Spain.

Mourinho, meanwhile, has responded to recent reports with a public statement issuing that he complied with the rules and therefore denies the allegations put forward against him.

“Jose Mourinho has not received any notification with regards to the news published. To this date, neither the Spanish tax authorities, nor the public prosecutor have contacted Jose Mourinho or his advisors who were hired for the inspection process,” the statement read.

“Mourinho paid more than €26 million in taxes, with an average tax rate over 41% and accepted the regularisation proposals made by the Spanish tax authorities in 2015 regarding the years 2011 and 2012 and entered into a settlement regarding 2013.”

“The Spanish Government in turn, through the Tax Department, issued a certificate in which it attested that he had regularised his position and was in compliance with all his tax obligations.”