Manchester United face no action from FIFA over Pogba transfer

FIFA have confirmed that it will not open disciplinary proceedings against Manchester United over the signing of Paul Pogba.

An informal investigation was launched over the record £89million signing after reports emerged that Mino Raiola made £41million from the deal.

No action to be taken following informal investigation

United were asked for clarification about every aspect of the transfer but were relaxed about the situation throughout.

Making 51 appearances this season having returned to Old Trafford, Pogba has contributed nine goals to the side while registering five assists. Lifting the EFL Cup and the Europa League capped off a promising return to the Premier League for the midfielder.

Football Leaks provided details over the deal for Pogba and a breakdown over the transfer fee. With all transfers needing to be authorised by FIFA, Pogba’s initially gained approval in August using the International Transfer Matching System (TMS).

Following an informal investigation, United are not going to face any disciplinary action. However, proceedings have begun over the agreement between Raiola and Juventus that allowed him to take away such a huge chunk of the fee.

Juventus set to be investigated by FIFA

It is reported that any agreement between the two parties breached FIFA’s rules over third-party ownership. That was banned in 2015 with clubs prohibited from entering into economic rights agreements with outside investors.

If found guilty, Juventus could be struck with a transfer embargo, although Raiola maintains that the transfer was completely legal.

A FIFA Spokesman said:

“We can confirm that disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Juventus FC. We cannot confirm further as proceedings are ongoing. We can confirm that no disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Manchester United.”

Manchester United claimed that FIFA had all the necessary documents over the transfer and having dropped disciplinary actions, that seems to be the case. Now all that remains is whether any disciplinary action will come for Raiola.