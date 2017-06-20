Swansea City could offload Borja Baston and Jordi Amat

Swansea City could lose both record signing Borja Baston and defender Jordi Amat this summer.

Both players have struggled for playing time this season, especially since manager Paul Clement was brought into the club.

Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins has spoken openly about the players’ futures.

What did Jenkins say?

“Borja Baston didn’t play many games last year, mainly due to [Fernando] Llorente’s good form, and Amat is another who didn’t play as often as he would have liked." said Jenkins.

He continued by saying: "It’s about finding something in the market that suits them - it could be a loan or a transfer.”

Should Baston leave the club?

It’s a very difficult situation for the man Swansea paid £15.5m for last summer. He scored just one goal in 20 appearances last season, but only played 549 Premier League minutes in just four starts.

He missed chunks of pre-season with injury, and by the time he was fully fit Llorente was just finding his feet and began to show the good form that helped Swansea stay in the league.

A lot will depend on whether Baston wants to leave the club, and what kind of market there is for him. Swansea should seriously consider giving the striker another chance.

Reports in Spain had previously claimed that the Spaniard had changed his agent in order to push for a move back to his homeland, with Malaga and Valencia previously linked with a move.

Is Amat’s future at Swansea?

Amat has been at Swansea since 2013 but has never really managed to hold down a starting role.

With Ashley Williams leaving for Everton last summer, he was expected to start alongside Federico Fernandez this past season, and he did for a while, until Alfie Mawson’s emergence.

Towards the end of the season he wasn’t even making the matchday squad, and Clement also seems keen on bringing Kyle Bartley back into the squad after a successful loan spell at Leeds United.

If Swansea could recuperate the £2.5m they spent on Amat, they should probably consider fielding other teams’ calls.