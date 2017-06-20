Cheikhou Kouyate unsure over West Ham future

Cheikhou Kouyate ​has revealed he is unsure over whether his future lies after expressing frustrations over playing at right-back for West Ham during the latter stage of the ​Premier League ​season.

Embed from Getty Images

West Ham star unsure over his future at the London Stadium

In an interview with Sen360FR, the midfielder said:

​"We lost our right-hand side and some defenders who could evolve at that level. It was then that the coach asked me to help out," ​said Kouyate on his role at the end of last season.

​"Initially, I was reluctant to complain when he told me it was just for a game. It was just after the African Cup of Nations. But after the third match, there was a defender available. Nevertheless, Bilic played me there again."

​"Not only did I lose my bearings, but I was not good on the field. I was stuck in my evolution. Even the coach realised this. I did not feel good, so I took my responsibilities to tell the coach that I could no longer continue," ​he continued.

Frustrations beginning to come to the boil?

When asked about his future at West Ham, Kouyate spoke of his frustrations over his current situation. That's led to a lot of speculation about a potential summer switch.

Making a total of 36 appearance for the Hammers during 2016/17, the 27-year-old appeared to boil over when questioned about his predicament.

​"I do not know for the moment. I am on holiday and not taking care of certain things. Every player dreams of going as high as possible. There are certain things that are not said publicly."

​The Senegalese international performed admirably despite spending most of his season out of position following several untimely injuries to the squad. However, whether he can continue to do so in the long run is another question entirely.