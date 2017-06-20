Report: West Ham want to sign Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud

West Ham ​are reportedly trying to sign Arsenal forward ​Olivier Giroud​. The Hammers are keen to bolster their attacking options ahead of a new Premier League ​campaign, having shown interest in ​Kelechi Iheanacho​, Michy Batshuayi and ​Adama Traore​ ahead of the summer transfer window.

Hammers set to strengthen in attack

Scoring a total of 16 goals last season, Giroud started just 11 games in the league under Arsène Wenger, who instead opted to field Alexis Sanchez in the central role.

That has caused speculation to mount over his future at Arsenal, despite signing a new two and a half year contract with the club in January. With the club set to strengthen their own attacking options this summer, the Frenchman is set to slip further down the pecking order.

Alexandre Lacazette and Kylian Mbappé are just two names linked with a move to The Emirates, giving a glimer of hope to West Ham over a potential deal for Giroud.

Giroud the perfect fit?

Aerially strong, Giroud would represent the perfect fit for West Ham in more way than one. The 30-year-old has scored 98 goals in 226 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions since joining from Montpellier in 2012 - a record that shows what he would bring to the table or Slaven Bilic.

Not to mention the array of experience he has under his belt. Winning the FA Cup on three occassions in 2014, 2015 and 2017 respectively, Giroud was also part of the French squad that reached the final of Euro 2016.

The forward could well need to move away from Arsenal to mount a challenge on the international stage with Mbappé offering such a strong claim for a first-team spot. West Ham are just one of several clubs said to be interested but the prospect of being their main man could swing the balance in their favour.