Ella Rutherford signs on for two years with Millwall

Millwall have kicked-off the off-season by handing a two-year deal to Centre of Excellence graduate and England youth international, Ella Rutherford.

Product of Millwall’s CoE, Rutherford made her debut for the Lionesses fourteen months ago, aged just sixteen and went on to carve out a spot for herself in Lee Burch’s side making ten appearances over the 2016 season. Extended playing time over the Spring Series saw Rutherford strike up an invaluable partnership with Arsenal loanee, Charlie Devlin as the two went on to fire Millwall to an impressive third place finish in the one-off competition. Rutherford’s impressive goals to minutes ratio made up a quarter of Millwall’s goal haul for the Spring Series as her coach moved her between attacking roles.

Good business for all involved

Having been at the club for over half a decade, Rutherford admitted it was “great to sign” with a club that she’s been at since she was pre-teen, saying it’s what she’s “been working towards” to make a name for herself at the club and earn as “regular place” on the team-sheet to gain “as much experience” as she can.

Burch was quick to praise Rutherford and the performances she’s put in over the Spring Series, “excited” to see how the England international can progress with her development after really showing “what she’s about” over the Spring Series. Showing versatility by playing “in both the 9 and 10 roles,” Burch is delighted with how she’s done especially “given how young she is.”

Chairman, Emilie Perry was equally as enthused to have Rutherford signed on noting that “retaining” their “homegrown young talent is a core part of our player development pathway.” Adding that to keep such an “exciting young talent” in Millwall colours is “fantastic for the club” and with the team looking to kick on from a strong series, Perry expects Rutherford to play a “key part.”