Nina Ehegötz swaps Leverkusen for Potsdam

With their second signing of the month, Turbine Potsdam have signed German youth international Nina Ehegötz from relegated Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

Bright beginnings

A Fritz-Walter-Medaille winner, Ehegötz has been a consistent feature through the age levels for Germany and has represented the Fußballnationalmannschaft at the U15, U16, U17, U19 and U20 levels, delivering goals for her country with a welcome frequency. Her fine form for Germany saw her lift both the Nordic Cup with the U16s before going on to win the U17 Euros later the same year, a success at every age level she’s represented.

Starting her youth career at just five when she joined up with PTSV Dortmund, the attacker stayed on until she was fourteen before moving to SG Lütgendortmund for a year before she settled at FSV Gütersloh 2009. Ehegötz stayed in Gütersloh for three years amassing 33 goals in 34 appearances for the U17 team and an equally as impressively 17 goals in 32 apps for the seniors, expectedly her fine form in the 2. Frauen-Bundesliga Nord brought about a move to 1. FC Köln for the 2015-16 season.

Unable to replicate her form for Köln in a season that saw the Billy Goats relegated in dead-last with just 12 points from 22 games, Ehegötz opted to stay in the top flight and moved to Bayer 04 but in another troubled season the young attacker found herself relegated once again, unable to showcase her best form with limited playing time in the league.

Delighted

With her three goals over the last two seasons all coming in the Pokal – two in two for Leverkusen and one in three for Köln – Ehegötz will be looking to finally open her Frauen-Bundesliga account in the coming season with a Turbine team that didn’t want for goals last season.

Having signed an initial deal that runs for two years, the 20-year-old is very happy to take the big step up to “one of the best teams in Germany,” not resting on her laurels, Ehegötz is already looking to make an impact on her new team and is looking to contribute and help the team “achieve their sporting goals.”

Head coach Matthias Rudolph spoke of being “delighted” to have brought the young attacker to the club, certain that she can only “strengthen” the attack in the team.

Ilestedt makes German move

The news comes in the same month that Potsdam announced the signing of Swedish international Amanda Ilestedt from FC Rosengård, like Ehegötz, Ilestedt has signed a two-year deal with the Turbines and will join up with her new team for the new season.

Siting a long-standing “dream to play in the Bundesliga,” the defender said it was “fantastic” to be able to represent Potsdam and is looking forward to “the next step” on her footballing journey, certain that Turbine is “just the right club” for her “future development."