Reports: Crystal Palace set to announce Frank De Boer as new manager

Crystal Palace’s search for a new manager looks as though it is coming to an end as various sources have said that former Ajax and Inter Milan manager Frank De Boer looks set to take charge at Selhurst Park.

Ever since Sam Allardyce retired unexpectedly after keeping the Eagles in the Premier League, owner Steve Parish has been looking to appoint the right manager that would help push the club forward, and De Boer looks to be that man.

The former Dutch defender has been out of work since being sacked by Inter Milan last season, but he enjoyed success at Ajax in the past and now he looks set to take a Premier League job for the first time in his career.

Palace’s search for a new manager looks to be over

Parish along with Palace’s American owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer have taken a long time in appointing Allardyce’s successor, as they want to get the right man for the job.

Plenty of names have been linked to the vacant SE25 hot-seat in recent weeks. Managers such as Roy Hodgson, Sean Dyche, Claudio Ranieri and Marco Silva were all reportedly targets of Palace.

But former the Leicester City title winning manager, Ranieri decided to take a job in Ligue 1 with Nantes and Silva decided to join Premier League rivals Watford.

Burnley’s Dyche was reportedly spoken to about swapping Turf Moor for Selhurst, but it seems Dyche has unfinished business left at Burnley as he prepares the club for a second successive season in the top flight.

Another manager which has been strongly linked is Alaves’ Mauricio Pellegrino. The Argentine manager done well in La Liga guiding Alaves to a ninth placed finish and an appearance in the final of the Copa del Rey where they lost 3-1 to Barcelona.

Pellegrino has worked with Rafael Benitez and Sammy Lee before at Liverpool and with Lee currently at Palace he was the Eagles prime target. But it looks as though he will head to St. Marys instead of Palace.

De Boer will be tasked with improving Palace’s league fortunes next season

If De Boer were to be appointed, the remit will be simple: improve Palace’s league position. Last year they underperformed in what was another dramatic year in South London.

But with the talented individuals at the club that shouldn’t have been the case, and if De Boer can keep one or two of the better players and add to that, Palace could well be looking at an improved showing next campaign.