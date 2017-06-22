Liverpool reject Moreno bids as they seek to make a profit on the Spaniard

Despite Jürgen Klopp having declared Alberto Moreno surplus-to-requirements as he chases a new left-back, Liverpool have rejected opening offers for the Spaniard.

With Moreno essentially on the unofficial 'transfer list' this summer, there's interest at home and abroad, with Serie A side Napoli looking to get ahead early on in the bid for his services.

Can they make a profit?

The Italians submitted an £11million bid for the 24-year-old last week, one that was rejected by Liverpool who are hoping to make a profit on Moreno, having paid Sevilla £13M for his services three years ago.

The Reds are seeking around £20M for Moreno, but it's thought that they'd settle for around five million less, in a bid to get him off the wage bill and free up some space in the squad.

Moreno no longer a starter

Despite having made over 100 appearances for Liverpool since 2014, Moreno was relegated to the bench by midfielder James Milner last season, the Englishman stepping into a new role in defence.

Moreno struggled for game time, putting in solid performances against the likes of Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur. However, it wasn't enough to impress manager Klopp to the extent that he'd force his way back into the preferred XI.

It does seem that the German is targeting a left-back in the 'Moreno ilk' this summer, with a string of fast left-footed players having been linked to the Reds. However, Moreno isn't to be that player.

Lazar Markovic and Mamadou Sakho are others on the list of players expected to leave before September, with Liverpool hoping to cash in on their unwanted individuals sooner rather than later.