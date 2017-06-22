Tosin Adarabioyo signs a four-year deal with Manchester City

Manchester City continue to bolster their options of young players for coach Pep Guardiola, with central defender Tosin Adarabioyo signing a new four-year deal with The Citizen's.

Very happy to have extended my stay

The 19-year-old is one of the brightest that City currently have in their ranks, having been with the club since the age of five and made his debut for the Under-18 side at the age of 14.

He went on to make his senior debut just at the age of 18 in the 5-1 FA Cup defeat to Chelsea back in 2015/16, the Manchester-born defender made three appearances last season including a start in the 1-1 draw with Celtic back in December.

Adarabioyo had been linked with a move to Glasgow as well as Everton, but is now expected to join the senior side for the pre-season tour of America and he shared his delight at the new deal.

"I'm very happy to have signed a new contract with Man City," Adarabioyo told mancity.com. "I thank God, my family and everyone at the club for supporting me on my journey."

"All at Manchester City would like to congratulate Tosin on his new contract," stated a club spokesperson. "And we look forward to monitoring his progress."

Moving north of the border

City's youth system has grown into one of the most successful in the country especially with the move to the City Football Academy, the progress of their youth set-up has been mainly down to the work of Academy Director Mark Allen.

Allen has been director at the club since 2009 but is set to move on next month, as it had been announced that Allen will be joining Rangers as their Director of Football ahead of manager Pedro Caixinha's first full season at Ibrox.

"The time was right for me to look for a fresh challenge," Allen told rangers.co.uk. "I am joining one of the world's truly great football clubs."

"Steeped in history and tradition," he added. "I am honoured to join Rangers."