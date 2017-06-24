Peter Schmeichel admits it would be a dream to see his son play for Man Utd

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has admitted that he "dreams" about his son Kasper taking the no. 1 shirt in between the sticks at Old Trafford amid speculation linking the 30-year-old with the club as a potential replacement for David De Gea.

The Spanish goalkeeper has once again been heavily targeted by Real Madrid this summer, which seems to be an annual occurrence, and United would have to look for an individual to fill the big void he would leave behind if a move back to his homeland was to go ahead.

Schmeichel Jr. deserves "highest level"

Appearing on English radio station talkSPORT, Schmeichel Sr. said that he thinks the Leicester City 'keeper "has done well enough to convince everybody that he can play at the highest level" while at the 2015/2016 Premier League champions.

33 goals conceded in 100 league games for the Foxes has reportedly attracted interest from top managers including José Mourinho, with Sky Sports reporting at the start of May that United were "targeting" the Dane in the case that De Gea was to depart.

"If clubs need a really good goalkeeper, well he is somebody who can be trusted to do that," Schmeichel added before highlighting last season's Champions League campaign as a competition that his son performed "really well" in.

A move unlikely to be on the cards

Despite his wishes for Kasper to play for a bigger side, the treble-winner admitted that he's "crazy" about Leicester City and what the current owners are doing with the football club which makes them "fantastic" for the top flight.

As things stand, it doesn't seem very likely that De Gea will be playing elsewhere next term and for that reason, a possible Schmeichel to Manchester United deal is off the table for now with his father also accepting that there isn't a "Kasper has to leave" situation at the moment.

However, interest in the Reds' goalie certainly won't go away in transfer windows to come and a replacement could be required in the future, so the "dream" move might just become a reality depending on how everything plays out.