Carrick: I'll keep taking it year by year

Michael Carrick has no retirement date or age set as he moves into his 12th season at Manchester United, he has said.

The Englishman was given a testimonial by Man United this summer as a Man Utd 2008 XI faced the Michael Carrick All Star XI at Old Trafford in early June.

Yet he was also handed a contract extension until the end of next season, by which time he'll be 36.

"I haven't got an age in mind really, I need to just take it year by year," Carrick told Sky Sports.

"I said that last year, I said it the year before and I'll say it again next year too."

In completing 12 seasons at United, Carrick will do something very few have achieved at the club. His former teammates Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes did more than that, both playing well into their 30s. Carrick admitted he has learnt from the pair.

"I've learnt a lot off of Giggsy and the likes of Scholes. I've been lucky enough to see that close to waters and I've taken things from that and tried to learn from it.

"It might take me as long as Giggsy [to retire] but I'm not too sure."

Carrick has at least another yet left at the elite level and it now looks likely he'll retire from the game with United. He may continue his football career at the club, though, having already begun to be involved with coaching at youth levels.

He reportedly advised Angel Gomes ahead of the 16-year-old making his debut for the club against Crystal Palace in May. His role is not just on the pitch, and United will be pleased he may be around for more than just next season.