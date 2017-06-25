Rooney would be able to settle well in China, insists Eriksson

Wayne Rooney would have a "positive experience," in the Chinese Super League, former-England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has insisted.

The 31-year-old has lost his place in the England squad, and it currently looks unlikely he'll be back playing for his country again. Though he is captain of both country and club, Manchester United, he has played a bit-part role in the last season.

Rooney's Utd and England career fizzling out

With that, he's been linked with both a return to boyhood club Everton or global moves to either Major League Soccer in the USA or the Chinese Super League (CSL).

Eriksson, who managed Rooney for England over a number of years, believes he would enjoy the experience of Chinese football.

"I haven't spoken to Rooney for a long time, so I don't know what he is thinking, but if he went to China I think he would have a ­positive experience," Eriksson insisted.

Eriksson dashes doubts of family issues in China

Many have doubted truth in links to the CSL because Rooney is, and has been for some time, settled in the North-West with a young family. Eriksson has no worries on this front, though, saying taht while "he has a young family... there are international schools in the big cities and I know for sure he would have every help possible to make him settle. He would be very welcome."

Other high profile players have moved to China or been linked with a move, including Chelsea striker Diego Costa. Oscar moved to the CSL last January. Rooney could follow, with the sheer scale of the wages an obvious temptation for a footballer nearing the end of their career.

Footballers well looked after in China, says Eriksson

"The only problem you have is the language," Eriksson admitted. "But if you live in Shanghai or Beijing you have a lot of foreign people, so it is less of an issue. I bumped into many Swedish people in Shanghai and many Europeans live there, working for big companies.

"And, don't forget, the players get treated well. They have ­everything they need and are very well looked after, so for ­someone like Rooney or Diego Costa that would not be a problem."