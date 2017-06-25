Even more to come from Ander Herrera at Man Utd, believes Ji-Sung Park

Former Manchester United midfielder Ji-sung Park believes that the best is yet to come from Ander Herrera at United as he feels he will only get better as he plays more for the club.

The Spanish midfielder, like Park, is hugely popular figure with the United fans and was recently voted the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year to reward his fantastic performances last season.

Herrera will only get better at United, insists Park

Despite having a fantastic season with United though, Park, who was speaking ahead of the Legends double-header with Barcelona, believes that Herrera will be even better next season as he hits his peak at Old Trafford.

Speaking to ManUtd.com, Park says that Herrera works "hard on the pitch" during every single game and "he's very clever" by the way he goes about his business and Park says he knows this because he "played against him when he played for Athletic Club" and he stood out as a leader back then.

Park went on to say that "it's really good for the team" to have Herrera as he "is really appreciated by the fans for what he done at the club" during his time there and Park belives that he is "still improving, actually, and can be even stronger than last season" as he begins to show leadership more often for United.

Park 'delighted' that Carrick signed a new one-year contact at United

Park played in former teammate Michael Carrick's testimonial at the beginning of the month and he was pleased that the 35-year-old signed a new one-year contract as he feels he still has much to give for United despite his age.

Park said that Carrick is "very composed on the ball" which is a great attribute to have as a midfielder and he can also "control the whole game" even as he gets older. Park also feels it's important for Carrick to stay as he "can use his experience and share it" with the younger players, so therefore "it's a great deal for him and the club."