Ander Herrera "really happy" to play in front of American fans ahead of pre-season tour

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has stated that he is "very happy" to be returning to play for the United fans in the United States, with the Red Devils beginning to preparations for the start of their tour across the Atlantic.

Big crowds show how important the club is

The 2017/18 campaign is set to be another big one for the Red Devils, and they will look to prepare for their Premier League title battle and Champions League return with a return to the International Champions Cup and to the United States.

José Mourinho's men will face the likes of Manchester City, Barcelona and Real Madrid while over there, the match with the current European champions will be reminiscent of the last time these two clashed overseas.

Herrera was part of the squad that beat Madrid 3-1 back in 2014 which was a record attendance for soccer in America with over 109,000 people packed into the Michigan Stadium, they will begin their tour against LA Galaxy on July 16 and Herrera stated his excitement at returning to play for the American Reds.

"I remember playing in America a few years ago against Real Madrid," Herrera stated to manutd.com. "In front of nearly 110,000 people, and 80 per cent of them were Reds!"

"That shows how important United are over there," the Spaniard added. "So I’m really happy and excited to be able to play for our fans over there again."

He is only going to get better

The last pre-season tour of America was a first for Herrera since his arrival from Athletic Bilbao, and the Spaniard has gone on from strength to strength since especially last season.

Herrera affirmed himself as one of the fan favourites in Mourinho's team and had the performances to back that up, with the 27-year-old consistently proving important to the side including a career defining performance in the 2-0 win over eventual champions Chelsea.

It will be a big season to follow-up for Herrera, but former United midfielder Park Ji-Sung has stated his belief that Herrera is only going to get better.

"I think he’s worked hard on the pitch," he said. "He’s very clever. He is a great midfielder."

"It’s really good for the team to have that kind of player," the South Korean admitted. "And he is really appreciated by the fans for what he has done for the club."

"He is still improving, actually," Park concluded. "And can be even stronger than last season."