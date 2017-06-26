Frank de Boer appointed new Crystal Palace manager

Frank de Boer has been confirmed as Crystal Palace’s new manager, taking over from Sam Allardyce who retired just over a month ago.

De Boer was handed a three-year contract at the club, who was unveiled at the club’s training ground alongside their new shirt sponsor ManBetX.

De Boer has previously managed at Ajax and more recently at Inter Milan, before taking this role at Palace.

The quotes

Speaking at his unveiling, de Boer said: “I am thrilled to be appointed as manager of Crystal Palace Football Club. It is a great honour to take charge of such an historic club, a club that is known around the world for its hugely proud and passionate fan base."

He continued by saying that this role is “A hugely exciting opportunity for me” and that he “cannot wait to get started in the Premier League with the players and staff here in south London.”

Palace chairman Steve Parish also commented on the deal, claiming that they “have undertaken a thorough interview process to ensure we are in a position to appoint a manager of the calibre and experience that Frank brings with him.”

Who is de Boer?

Palace’s new man is a former Netherlands internatonal, and made 112 appearances for his country, scoring 13 goals.

He grew up in the famed Ajax academy, and went on to play for Ajax for 11 years at senior level, winning five Eredivisie titles and won both the UEFA Cup and the Champions League in his time at the Dutch club.

The defender then moved to Barcelona, where he spent four years at the club, making 144 appearances.

Upon moving into management, de Boer started back at Ajax as a coach. He was also the assistant coach of the Netherlands in the 2010 World Cup, before becoming manager of Ajax.

He won four successive titles at Ajax, the first manager ever to achieve this feat. He then finished second in the 2014-15 season before handing in his resignation.

De Boer then became manager of Inter, however his time in Italy was not as successful as his years in the Netherlands, after he was sacked after just 85 days in charge.

Many argued that he deserved more time at Inter, and after being linked to a host of Premier League clubs since his departure from Italy, he now has the chance to prove himself in London.