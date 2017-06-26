Pep Guardiola "happy" with Manchester City's transfer buisiness after Silva & Ederson signings

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has stated that he is "happy" with the business that the club have completed so far in the transfer window, with The Citizens having already signed Bernardo Silva and Ederson.

They are making a good effort

Many would have expected to have walked to the Premier League title last summer with the arrival of Guardiola from Bayern Munich, however the English game proved much tougher than expected for the Catalan as he played out his first trophyless season as a coach.

Guardiola already looks determined to turn that around with the early business both going in and out of the club, with the likes of Pablo Zabaleta, Jesús Navas, Willy Caballero, Bacary Sagna and Gaël Clichy all exiting the Etihad Stadium.

They also put the money where their mouth is in terms of incoming players with the world-record signing of goalkeeper Ederson been a statement of intent, there are expected to be many different transfers going in and out of Eastlands before the end of the window but the manager stated that he is happy thus far.

"I was so happy last season in Manchester and being manager there," Guardiola said at a recent charity golf event. "And that's why I'm delighted to arrive back in July."

"I am happy. The club has made a good effort," the coach admitted. "We will be better, like Everton will be better. All the teams will be better next year."

Embrace the white and blue once again

Some of City's old guard have not been safe from the chop with Zabaleta been a prime example as he secured a move to West Ham United, and another that is expected to jump ship is Aleksandar Kolarov.

The Serbian has been with the club since 2010 after his £17million move from Lazio, and he has gone on to make 243 appearances and 21 goals in all competitions for the blue side of Manchester.

There was rumours last summer that he could leave the club before his supposed u-turn with the arrival of Guardiola, but the 31-year-old has fueled the rumours by stating his desire to return to the Italian capital one day.

“I would love to return to Lazio,” he told Il Messagero . “I am no longer young but I can still have my say!"

"Seriously when I finish my adventure at City," the full-back admitted. "It would be nice to embrace the white and blue again."

“Maybe even as a manager," the Serbian hinted. "I have not decided what I'll do when I finish playing football but I will stay in football."

“The football in England is different," Kolarov concluded. "The stadiums are always full but I miss Italy.”