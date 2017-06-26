MP Meg Hillier insists José Mourinho should face tax investigation probe

Member of Parliament Meg Hillier has insisted that Manchester United manager José Mourinho should face fraud investigation for his time in England, after a fraud claim was filed against the coach last week for evading tax whilst in charge of Real Madrid.

Need to take the same level of interest

Mourinho is one of the most coveted managers in the modern era, having managed across the continent for a number of sides including Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Madrid and currently United.

Tax has been a big story in Spain with the recent trial of Barcelona's Lionel Messi and the allegations against current FIFA Ballon d'Or holder Cristiano Ronaldo. That has been no different for Mourinho who was filed against last week by the Spanish authorities.

It is alleged that Mourinho defrauded the authorities of £2.9million between 2010 and 2013 during his tenure at the Santiago Bernabéu. Mourinho has spent a combined total of six full seasons in England and Hillier has insisted that an investigation should be opened into whether or not he has defrauded this country during his time here.

"Given the clear progress from the Spanish authorities," Hillier told The Sunday Times. "It's vital that HMRC is taking the same level of interest."

The Champions League is where we belong

On the pitch, it was an excellent debut campaign under the helm of the Portuguese coach, with the club securing three pieces of silverware including their first ever Europa League title.

Not only has that secured a glitzy tie with Real Madrid in the Super Cup but their first appearance in the Champions League since the 2015/16 season. Mourinho is an expert having already won the elite competition with two different clubs and forward Henrikh Mkhitaryan insists that he is looking forward to a return to Europe's elite competition.

"The Champions League is where Manchester United belongs," Mkhitaryan told fans in a Facebook Q&A. "And we are all happy to be playing in this great competition again."

"For the new season we definitely want to fight for the title," the Armenian insisted. "For the Super Cup, it should be a fantastic game against Real Madrid!"