Carmen Roth becomes new Werder Bremen coach

In their return to Allianz Frauen Bundesliga after a season, the Werder Bremen team has made changes with the arrival of a new coach, Carmen Roth, who will replace Steffen Rau, responsible for getting Werder promoted to the Frauen Bundesliga last season.

Who is Roth?

In her playing days, she started her career at TuS Niederkirchen principal team in the 1997/98 season, and made his debut in the Bundesliga in the same year. Her first goal in Bundesliga was scored in the following season. After relegation into the Regionalliga Südwest, she left the club. She played for SC Bad Neunahr between 2000 and 2002, until returning to TuS Niederkirchen where she stayed for only one season.

She then moved to FC Bayern Munich, where she began herlongest time with a club, playing 97 games in Frauen Bundesliga and scored only goal for the Bavarians.

After her retirement, she became assistant coach for FFC Wacker München in 2010. From 2010 to 2013, she held the same position for the Bayern München Frauen team and finally between 2013 and 2017, became a coach for Bayern's B-Junioren team, and led the team to the championship in this season.

"We can provide surprises as a team next season"

The Werder's President and CEO Dr. Hubertus Hess-Grunewald, said that the former Frauen Bundesliga player is the ideal choice for the job: "We have always said that we are looking for someone to fit in with us and to push forward the development of the entire women's and girls football division."

Hess-Grunewald then continued by saying that with Roth, Bremen have "found such a trainer who wants to go with us also the path of economic reason."

The CEO also said that a big part of the hire was that Roth has shown that she can develop youngsters.

Roth said: "I would like to continue developing the young, dynamic team, so that we can provide surprises as a team."