İlkay Gündoğan reveals he turned down Turkish football for Man City move

Manchester City midfielder İlkay Gündoğan has revealed that he received an offer from a Turkish club last summer, but stated that he will be looking to stay at the Etihad Stadium for the foreseeable future.

I will see out my contract and then decide on my future

The German was the first signing by Pep Guardiola as he began his tenure at the Etihad Stadium, the 26-year-old was beginning to prove crucial in Guardiola's side which included his excellent performance in the 3-1 win over Barcelona which included two goals.

Gündoğan has been missing since December with a knee ligament injury, but he has began to step up his regime ahead of the return to pre-season training and it is expected that he will join the side for their upcoming pre-season tour of the United States of America.

Though he is a German international Gündoğan was born to Turkish parents and even bankrolled Dursunbeyli FC's new stadium which has been named in his honour, Gündoğan did reveal he received an offer from a Turkish club before the move to City but didn't rule out a move after the completion of his City contract.

"I received an offer from Turkey but declined because I want to stay at Manchester City and have big goals to achieve first,” Gündoğan told Turkish-Football. “I will be 29 by the time my contract with City runs out. That is when I will consider my future.”

Couldn't get a chance due to the quality of player

It is expected to be a busy summer at the Etihad Stadium in terms of transfers both going in and out, their financial muscles have already been flexed with the captures of Bernardo Silva and Ederson as well as their ruthlessness with the exits of the likes of Pablo Zabaleta, Willy Caballero and Barcary Sagna.

Another that has joined the departed list is young goalkeeper Angus Gunn, the England Under-21 international was promoted into the first-team squad by Guardiola last season after Joe Hart's departure but failed to make an appearance with Caballero and Claudio Bravo fighting it out for the no 1 jersey.

The 21-year-old joined former club Norwich City on a season-long loan at the beginning of the month, with the keeper stating that he found difficult to break through at the club due to the sheer talent available only added to with the world-record signing of Ederson.

"I found it difficult at Manchester City to get a chance because of the quality of player there," he told talkSPORT. "Maybe a few of the lads here with England are in a similar situation."

"If you are not pushing for a start in the Premier League then you need to be looking for football elsewhere," the keeper stated. "It is part of growing up and being a younger player at a Premier League club."