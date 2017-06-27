Sari Van Veenendaal extends with Arsenal

Arsenal Ladies announced the renewal of the contract of their goalkeeper, the Dutch Sari Van Veenendal. The Dutch goalkeeper joined the team in July 2015 and has been an important player in the London team.

Career regularly by clubs and national team

Van Veenendal started her career at FC Utrech in 2007 but did not have many opportunities, playing in a few matches between 2007 and 2010 when he moved to FC Twente. For Utrecht, she won the KNVB Cup in the 2009/10 season.

In Twente, she managed to be the regular goalkeeper and remained on the team for five seasons, winning a Vrouwen Eredvisie (2010/11) title, two former BeNe League titles (2012/13 and 2013/14), plus a title Of the KNVB Cup in the 2014/15 season.

The goalie has regularly been called up to the Dutch national team since 2011, having already played a UEFA Women's Euro in 2013 and a FIFA Women's World Cup in 2015, in which she played against China in the group stage where the Netherlands were defeated.

After the World Cup, she joined the Arsenal Ladies team and with good performances, won the position of the team holder, overtaking the experienced Irish Emma Byrne. With Arsenal, she wins the FA WSL Cup (2014/15) and FA Women's Cup (2015/16).

She has been called up by Sarina Wiegman for the Euro 2017 competition and will probably be the first choice of the coach for the position, which will have competition from Loes Geurts (PSG) and Angela Christ (PSV).

Pedro Martinez Losa: Sari is a vital part of the team

In an interview with the club's official website, the Spanish coach Pedro Martinez Losa was pleased with the renovation of his goalie, stating that she has been incredible for the club over the past two seasons.

Arsenal have three other dutch players as well as midfielder Daniëlle van der Donk, defender Dominique Janssen and striker Vivianne Miedema, former Bayern München.