Germany vs Mexico preview: World Champions face tough passage into the final two against El Tri

An experimental Germany side will look to continue their saunter through the Confederations Cup group stages with passage to the final, but will face a tough test in an experienced Mexico side.

Making this far with the odd moment here and there

German coach Joachim Löw surprised many with the squad that he picked for the trip to Russia with it been mainly an experimental squad, but they have proven that they have been more than capable by topping their group with seven points.

They have remained undefeated thus far but their defence has proven more than shaky having yet to keep a clean sheet, their defence performed well to keep fellow favourites Chile at bay in their 1-1 draw.

However been pushed right to the brink by Australia in their eventual 3-2 win and another against Cameroon will give Mexico some hope they could snatch one against this weakened back line, however where they have shone is going forward scoring seven goals and the likes of Julian Draxler showcasing their talents.

These two have previously met in this tournament way back in 2005 ahead of Germany's hosting of the World Cup the next year, that result ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw but Löw will be looking for his side to finish the job this time around.

Not to be underestimated

Mexico headed into this tournament as the only past winner of the competition on home soil back in 1999, and the experience in their squad has shine through as they managed to push their way through to the last four without really impressing.

They had luck on their side in their opening clash as they drew with Portugal with virtually the last play of the game, and it didn't stop there as they came behind in all their remaining games to finish on seven points just behind Portugal on goal difference.

Though the German's weakened defence could present some opportunities if they fall behind once again they will find it difficult to claw it back one more time. One player that will have vast experience with the German squad will be striker Javier Hernández who currently plays in the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen, but the striker insisted that it doesn't matter if they know them but about going out on the pitch and giving it their all.

"It doesn't matter if you know them or not," Hernandez told his pre-match press conference. "We know some of their qualities, some of the ways we can make them suffer but we have to focus on our ways and our system."

"It doesn't just matter 100 per cent what they are going to do," he concluded. "We want to do our best to try to stop them, make a lot of danger and win the match."

Team news

There are no fresh injury concerns for Löw having not replaced either Diego Demme or Leroy Sané who picked up injuries before the tournament, but the main headache for the coach will be who he will pick as his striker.

Timo Werner seems to be right in form having scored twice in the last group game in the victory over Cameroon, while fellow striker Lars Stindl also has two goals in the first two games of the group stages.

On the other hand Mexico have to major blows to their team selection, with captain Andrés Guardado suspended for the match having picked up two yellow cards while Carlos Salcedo is ruled out for the remainder of the tournament with a shoulder injury.

There are also concerns for Héctor Moreno as he has been struggling with a muscular problem, while Diego Reyes and Hernández who have not been training fully with the rest of the squad.