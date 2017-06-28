Portugal (0) 0-0 (3) Chile (AET): Bravo the hero as Chile go into the Confederations final

Chile managed to secure a place in the final of the Confederations Cup with some ease, as goalkeeper Claudio Bravo was the hero as he saved all three penalties in their penalty shootout victory over Portugal.

It was a quick-fire start from both sides in the first period with chances for Eduardo Vargas and André Silva having chances in the sixth and seventh minute respectively. The half did quieten down from that point, with the Chileans having some half chance throughout the half but proved to be nothing of significance.

The second half got off to the same pace with Vargas and Cristiano Ronaldo having decent chances but couldn't prevent them going to extra-time. In the extra half hour Chile had the best chance in the 118th minute, with Arturo Vidal and Martín Rodríguez hitting the woodwork which led to the shootout.

It was a horror show from Fernando Santos' side as Ricardo Quaresma and João Moutinho's efforts were saved, before the decisive miss from Nani saw the European Championships holders go out.

Going at it early on

The first semi-final clash of the Confederations Cup was certainly the one that everyone was looking out with two of the world's most exciting sides going head-to-head, and it certainly didn't disappoint in the early proceedings with both sides having equally good chances in quick succession.

The first fell to the South American's as their talisman Alexis Sánchez played an excellent through ball into the feet of Vargas, he let the ball roll across his body onto his right foot but Rui Patrício was quick off his line to block.

Portugal went straight up the other end and had their own brilliant chance to open the scoring, Ronaldo was once again at the centre of things as he played an excellent ball from the corner of the box. It found Silva at the back post but like Patrício, Bravo was quick off the line to smother the effort.

Juan Antonio Pizzi's side did kick on as the half continued, but they were only reduced to half-chances here and there. The 28th minute brought the best of those opportunities came from Vidal was switched on as he put the free-kick to Mauricio Isla, his header looks good for the far post but goes just a few yards wide.

Coming quick and fast

The second period like the first started quickly, and once again it was both sides that had good chances to open the scoring.

Vidal should have had a decent chance in the 54th minute as Jean Beausejour swung a ball into the area, the header looked simple for the Bayern Munich man but he nodded it over the crossbar.

Vargas should have scored early in the first period, and he had another excellent chance just before the hour mark. The ball from the corner was up in the air and he did brilliantly with the first touch, he then tried the overhead kick but Patrício did well at the near post.

Ronaldo managed to get his first real chance of the game almost instaneously, he decided to cut outside before letting rip but Bravo should strong hands.

Going the distance

The two sides failed to break each other in normal time which saw them go into extra-time, and both sides gave it their all to avoid a penalty shootout.

Once again it was Chile who had the best chance in the 95th minute as Sánchez played Isla in down the right, he looks to play it back to Sánchez but he nods a good opportunity behind.

Chile should have won it with two minutes to play, as they hit the woodwork in quick succession. It comes to Vidal just outside the area which he leathers towards goal, it comes back off the post which catches Rodríguez off guard as he helps it onto the crossbar.

A poor showing

The sides couldn't settle in open play which saw the sides go to the shootout, like the game it would have been expected to be a tight contest but Portugal fell at the final hurdle with an awful display.

Quaresma was the first to step up and he aimed mainly down the middle and Bravo was there to palm away, Moutinho was up next and he aimed in a very similar position to that of Quaresma and it was a similar outcome as Bravo kept it out.

Sánchez put all the pressure on Nani as he buried his effort into the corner, the winger stepped up but it looked doomed from the start as his stutter didn't fool Bravo as he got down into the far corner.