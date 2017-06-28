AFC Bournemouth confident of re-signing former loanee Nathan Ake

AFC Bournemouth appear close to completing a deal for former loanee Nathan Ake as the Cherries look to bring in another Chelsea player after Asmir Begovic made a permanent return to the Vitality, earlier in the window.

A return to Bournemouth would be a good deal for both parties, Ake's performances were part of Eddie Howe's sides' solid displays mid-way through the campaign. The Dutchman helped the team win some very valuable points home and away.

Bournemouth confident about Ake deal

Recent transfer rumours surrounding Chelsea's spending in the defensive department have only boosted the Cherries' confidence of completing a swift deal for Ake.

The Blues have been linked with high-profile moves for Virgil Van Dijk and Leonardi Bonucci as Antonio Conte looks to strengthen his squad to try and retain the Premier League title this upcoming season.

Given John Terry's eventual departure and the return of some very promising players back from loan spells, it seems unlikely that Ake is going to get a look into the first team at Stamford Bridge.

First-team football would be good for Ake

Ake has always earned some very good reviews when he has had regular games and a consistent run in the team under his belt. One of his previous loan spells includes a year with Watford, where he was voted Young Player of The Season by the fans for his performances.

There is enough evidence to suggest that Ake is a player with good potential, however, without the experience of competitive first-team football, all that promise could potentially go down the drain. The Dutchman would do well in accepting a return to Bournemouth and building his reputation.

Ake joining the side would also provide extra options in the middle of the defence as well as to Charlie Daniels, who has been one of the most consistent players for the Cherries since their return to the top flight of English football.