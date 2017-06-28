Sunderland's Fabio Borini to have medical ahead of £5.3million move to AC Milan

Striker Fabio Borini's disappointing spell on Wearside with Sunderland is set to come to an end, with the Italian reportedly having an medical ahead of a £5.3million move to AC Milan.

Moving back to the motherland to uncover lost potential

Borini initially impressed on Wearside having moved there on loan from Liverpool, writing himself into the club history with two goals against bitter rivals Newcastle United back in the 2013/14 season.

It would be another season at Anfield before he would make the move to the North East a permanent one, but it certainly wasn't better the second time around for the 26-year-old.

Borini has only managed 16 league goals in the last five years of his career, and in recent seasons has been left frustrated out on the wing for with the Italian becoming more accustomed to tracking back than going forward.

The Italian was certainly one of the names rumoured with an exit shortly after Sunderland's relegation to the second division, with the striker rumoured to be joining Lazio but the club reportedly refused to pay the stars £35,000-a-week wages.

It is reported by The Guardian that Borini will initially join Milan on a one-year loan deal with the club paying £1m up front, with the rest of the fee to follow next summer when the deal will become permanent.

It is great to be back

With Borini's imminent departure it does seem that The Black Cats will be seriously lacking in firepower ahead of their return to the Championship, which was worsened as Jermain Defoe confirmed his return to AFC Bournemouth on a free transfer.

Defoe has arguably been Sunderland's best signings in the last few years, with consistent goalscoring record contributing majorly to Sunderland's Premier League in the last few seasons but it did prove a stretch too far last season.

In the event of relegation Defoe's contract did include a clause for him to leave on a free transfer, with many clubs clambering for his signature but has decided to move back to the South Coast and he shared his delight at returning to The Cherries.

"It's great to be back," he said. "It was an easy decision, joining a top team with a top manager. The one thing I can guarantee is goals."