Bafetimbi Gomis leaves Swansea City for Galatasaray

Swansea City striker Bafetimbi Gomis has joined Galatasaray in Turkey for an undisclosed fee.

Swansea are thought to have received between £1.5-2.5m for the forward who was on loan at Marseille last season.

Gomis scored 13 Premier League goals in 64 games for the Welsh side, and while he did have a few runs of good form, was largely uninspiring during his time at the club.

The quotes

Swansea have released a statement on their website, which states: “Swansea City striker Bafetimbi Gomis has joined Galatasaray for an undisclosed fee, subject to paperwork approval and international clearance."

The post then continued to say that everyone at the club "would like to thank Bafe for his service to the club and wish him well for the future."

Gomis himself posted a lengthy goodbye message on Instagram, but it oddly had no mention of Swansea, but Marseille instead.

The post read: “Today a page turns for me. I have made the choice to leave for a new experience, I leave with a heavy heart because I leave friends, brothers, a stadium, a city, a family, great men.”

He went on to say that he wishes “the best to this club who helped me to live my dream and for whom I will remain a loyal supporter.”

This was all discussing the French club that he netted 20 times in Ligue 1 for last season, and continued “I say goodbye and, again, thank you.”

The right move for club and player

Gomis hasn’t had a future at Swansea for a while now, despite his impressive goal tally in France.

Fernando Llorente, Jordan Ayew, Borja Baston and Oliver McBurnie are all at the club, with England under-21 international Tammy Abraham set to arrive on loan from Chelsea imminently.

Gomis will also get to keep his reportedly high weekly wage – part of the reason Swansea were able to sign him on a free transfer in 2014.

Swansea also technically make profit thanks to the reported transfer fee, and a decent fee at that for someone who is 32 in August with just a year left on his contract.

Galatasaray are also getting a player who should flourish in their division, proving he still has the goods after a good goal record last year.