Report: Man Utd sign 16-year-old French midfielder Aliou Traoré

Manchester United have seemingly completed the signing of French youngster Aliou Badara Traoré.

The 16-year-old midfielder left Paris Saint-Germain last summer to join lower league side Sarcelles.

Traoré - a box-to-box midfielder

After a successful trial in February where Traoré scored for Man United’s under-17s against Burnley in a 7-0 friendly win, he has reportedly been offered a four-year deal at the club.

Reports on Wednesday suggested that Traoré signed that contract at the club last weekend. The first year will be a scholarship deal, taking him up to his 17th birthday, the point at which young footballers can be offered a professional contract. Then an assumed optional three-year pro deal will follow.

Traoré had Man Utd trial in February

While at PSG, many followers of their youth ranks tipped Traoré to be a future captain for France’s young age groups. He’s represented the under-16s on many occasions, including at the Montaigu Tournament where scouts from United watched him score against Cameroon in a 7-0 victory.

He's one of a number of foreign signings for Man Utd this summer. The Reds will see Northern Ireland under-17 captain Ethan Galbraith sign a three-year deal this weekend after trials for the under-16s, including playing at the Liam Brady Tournament, earlier this year.

Puigmal also set for Man Utd transfer

Also set to join is highly rated Espanyol 2001-born Arnau Puigmal, another midfielder who impressed United scouts at the MIC Tournament. Catalan newspaper Sport described him as one of the finest Espanyol youth products for some years.

Daishawn Redan, a highly coveted Ajax youngster, will sign for Chelsea, turning down offers for other major English clubs including United.

The Reds' new signings will play under-18 football as more well-known players such as Angel Gomes, DJ Buffonge and Indy Boonen are set to be moved to the under-23s squad for next season.