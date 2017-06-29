Neville: Man Utd can be champions next season

Phil Neville has backed Manchester United to win the Premier League title in 2018 if they do one thing; win instead of draw.

The former-United man attributed the Reds' sixth-placed finish in England's top division last season to their failure to turn draws into wins at Old Trafford.

If United can "convert maybe 90 percent of those into wins," they will challenge for the title, Neville said.

Draws into wins and Utd are champions, says Neville

José Mourinho's side drew almost 40% of their Premier League games last season, the worst record in the league and thus the worst for any club in the top six. Games against Burnley, Stoke City and West Ham United were particularly for United, dominating proceedings at Old Trafford but taking just a point from those games.

United finished 22 points off champions Chelsea, but Neville believes that gap can be closed very quickly if Mourinho can prevent United being so draw-happy next season.

"If they can do that this year [turn draws into victories], then I think the title will come back to Manchester," Neville said.

Neville: Utd heading in right direction

"United are heading in the right direction and the confidence the manager and his squad got from winning the EFL Cup and Europa League can be taken into the Champions League and the league next year.

"It’s going to be a difficult season, as everyone else is spending money and improving."

United are certainly spending money, too. Victor Lindelöf was signed for £30.7m from Benfica in June, and three more expensive transfers are expected to follow. Real Madrid's back-up striker Alvaro Morata is heavily linked with a £60m move to Old Trafford. Others have been rumoured, but it's only June; the transfer window hasn't even opened yet.