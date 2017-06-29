Manchester United set to benefit from Michael Keane transfer

Everton are close to completing a £25m deal for Burnley defender Michael Keane and want to finalise negotiations this weekend, according to the BBC, which would result in the 24-year-old's boyhood club receiving £6m of the transfer fee.

This is because of a sell-on clause included in his contract - when Manchester United sold him to their Lancashire rivals in 2015 for £2m - stating that 25% of the amount Burnley sell him for must go to the Red Devils.

United were interested in a Keane return

It was reported last month by several credible news sources in England that José Mourinho was interested in bringing the centre-back back to Old Trafford this summer, as his side search for greater squad depth after the horrific injury crisis in the second half of last season.

However, the Portuguese manager opted towards a move for 22-year-old Swedish S.L. Benfica centre-half Victor Lindelöf instead which all-but-ended United's interest in Michael Keane, who announced his wish to depart Turf Moor before the end of the Premier League campaign.

Everton does seem like a more suitable environment for the Stockport-born defender though, bearing in mind being a first-choice option in the back line at Old Trafford isn't guaranteed as well as his initial involvement in European football will be in the Europa League, which shouldn't prove to be too big a step up for him.

He deserves a big move after last season

Keane's superb form for Sean Dyce's men throughout the 2016/2017 season was acknowledged by England boss Gareth Southgate, who rewarded him with an international debut against Germany in March where he excelled once again.

If United did pursue a deal for Michael Keane earlier on in the month, the price would've been reduced to just £18m due to the sell-on clause, which would appear to be an absolute steal for a young Englishman in the current market and underlined the club's eagerness to bring in Lindelöf.

The 6ft 3 centre-back isn't the only exciting signing Everton will be making during the close season, with deals worth a combined £54m already completed for AFC Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen and, now a club record signing, Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.