Report: Man Utd's Sam Johnstone wanted by five clubs

Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is wanted by five clubs this summer as his career at his boyhood clubs seemingly comes to an end.

Johnstone, 24, was on loan at Aston Villa for the second half of last season and impressed manager, former-Red, Steve Bruce so much so that he’s looking to bring the Englishman in permanently.

Villa targeting another Johnstone loan deal

Bruce isn’t alone, though. Leicester City, West Bromwich Albion, Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough are all also interested in the Man Utd man.

Johnstone has first team experience away from his parent club, most recently with Aston Villa but also with Preston North End in 2015/16 as well as Scunthorpe United, Walsall, Doncaster United, Oldham Athletic and Yeovil Town.

Huddersfield and 'Boro looking for permanent transfer

He could be going on another loan if Bruce gets his way, not prepared to spend in excess of £3m on Johnstone. Huddersfield and Middlesbrough both want a permanent deal as they look to bring in a new number one, Huddersfield suffering from Danny Ward returning to parent club Liverpool ahead of their season in the Premier League following promotion.

Johnstone is unlikely to ever get a first team chance at Old Trafford. David de Gea obviously tops the pecking order and will do if Real Madrid do not reignite their interest in the Spaniard. José Mourinho has one of the world’s best back-up options in Sergio Romero, Argentina’s number one while Joel Pereira has been tipped by Mourinho to be the best Portuguese goalkeeper of his generation. Pereira has interest from his home country, including from the top clubs in Benfica, Sporting Lisbon and FC Porto.

Johnstone's rep: a number of options

Johnstone’s representatives, James Grant Sports, said “Sam has a number of options and is considering them all at this moment in time,” per the Daily Mail.