Allegri: I did nothing to stop "extraordinary" Pogba joining Man Utd

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri revealed he did nothing to try and stop Manchester United bringing Paul Pogba back to the club last summer.

The French midfielder joined the Reds for a world-record £89m fee last summer, and Allegri admitted he said nothing once United’s huge bid came in.

The Italian described Pogba as “extraordinary” because of his “physicality and technique,” when talking to Sky Italia.

He went on to say, “I did nothing to keep Pogba, because when the club told me the numbers…”

Pogba was a part of the Juventus team that reached the UEFA Champions League Final, only to be beaten by Barcelona in 2015, and won four consecutive league titles in Serie A. Since then, Allegri has mastered the continuation of Juventus’ success, managing to reach the 2017 Champions League Final thanks to a superb dismantling of Barcelona. They were beaten by Real Madrid, but won the title once more.

At Man United, meanwhile, Pogba has had success, if on a lesser scale than his former-teammates. Though underwhelming for some considering his transfer fee, Pogba has been a key part of a United side that’s won two trophies, the UEFA Europa League and the EFL Cup.

The Reds return to pre-season training in just over a week’s time and Pogba and teammates will quickly gear up for another chance at a trophy with the UEFA Super Cup against Real Madrid in Skopje, Macedonia on August 8.