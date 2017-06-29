Fernando Llorente suffers fractured arm in cycling accident

Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente has suffered a fractured arm during a cycling accident while on holiday.

He has fractured a bone in his lower arm while on a family holiday.

Swansea hope that Llorente will be able to return for their opening day fixture against Southampton, but his pre-season plans will now have to be altered.

How does this impact Swansea?

The injury is not thought to be serious, but Llorente will require surgery to overcome the fracture.

This means that Llorente will not be able to take full-part in pre-season, and will be limited to running work in the gym while his teammates are out undergoing a more vigorous warm-up to the season.

This could mean that Llorente will start the season slowly, as he did in his debut campaign.

Llorente is set to be assessed again in a week’s time, while Swansea will fly to America for their 10-day tour to play Philadelphia Union and Richmond Kickers.

Llorente now will probably not travel, although the bonding experience of being on tour with the squad would help, a proper recovery back in Swansea is likely to be more beneficial to the forward.

Swansea have Jordan Ayew available and Borja Baston and Oliver McBurnie still on the books, but the latter two have been strongly linked with loan moves away.

Baston seems set on leaving Swansea, while McBurnie wants a loan for more first-team experience, but this news could see McBurnie delay his loan move and go on tour with Swansea.

Fans will also be glad to see the loan signing of England under-21 international Tammy Abraham pushed over the line, with final details reportedly the only reason the move hasn’t been announced yet.

Reports on Wednesday have claimed though that Chelsea want Abraham to sign a £50,000 per week contract deal before going on loan though.

Speaking of transfers, Llorente himself has been linked with a move away from as far back as Chelsea were linked in January. This injury is likely to scupper any move before the season starts.

Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins has also previously said that plans are in motion to offer Llorente a new two-year contract.