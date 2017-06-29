Spurs seeking Walker replacements as they prepare for bids

Tottenham Hotspur are actively seeking a replacement for Kyle Walker, as the Lilywhites begin to accept that they may struggle to reject high bids for him during the transfer window.

Both Manchester United and Manchester City are keen on Walker, with the 27-year-old said to be ready for a move away from White Hart Lane.

Guardiola to swoop

Having been in North London since 2009, The Etihad Stadium looks most likely to be Walker's next destination, with Pep Guardiola very keen on signing the England international.

City are close to completing the signing of Daniel Alves but remain interested in Walker, sparing rumours that Guardiola could use one of the pair at left-back or even push Alves into a midfield role.

Tottenham are set to demand around £40million for Walker, citing his England experience and Premier League campaign last time around as reason for their pricing.

That isn't likely to put the likes of City and United off, leaving Spurs forced to seek alternatives for the forthcoming season.

New right back vs Trippier

Ricardo Pereira is a name that's been touted around a lot, with the Times reporting that Spurs are keen on him if Walker were to leave.

Alternatives to Pereira include Southampton's Cedric Soares and Jeremy Toljan of Hoffenheim, however it's thought that the Porto man is at the top of Mauricio Pochettino's list.

Any right-back that came in would have to compete with Kieran Trippier for a starting berth at White Hart Lane, with the former Burnley man keen to make the spot his own after impressing in place of Walker at times last season.

Reports suggest that Trippier has informed Pochettino of his desire to take Walker's vacant role should he leave, with his impressive form last term set to be rewarded with a new contract in the coming months.