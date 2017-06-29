Everton make Brougham and Walker full-time

Following on from Tuesday’s news that Gabby George had become Everton’s first ever full-time professional the Widnes-based team have given pro deals to both Claudia Walker and Georgia Brougham.

Claudia Walker

A player in-form, Blue Girl, Walker finished the one-off Spring Series as second-highest goalscorer, her haul of seven in nine matches enough to help Everton on their way to lifting the trophy at the Hive and with the Toffees granted a WSL 1 licence for the new season her strength up top will be imperative.

Having just had a taste of full-time training in preparation for the U23 Nordic Tournament this month Walker is raring to get going again although admits that it “became a bit tiring at the end of the week!” But having enjoyed the “sample” she was afforded with the England New Gen squad, the striker “cannot wait to get started.”

The new deal stands as a marker to legitimise Walker’s role at Everton and indeed as a professional footballer, a long-time “dream come true.” A former-Red, Walker has heralded her progression since joining Everton, and now with her “future secured” with a two-year deal at a club she feels “really at home at” the striker can focus on the future ahead and adjusting to the pace of WSL 1.

Georgia Brougham

Brougham, like Walker, also signed on the dotted line for two years as a professional, Andy Spence’s defence already looking solid for the year ahead. Signed from Manchester City ahead of the 2016 season, Brougham carved out a regular spot for herself as the Blue Girls came agonisingly close to promotion the same season.

Having “worked so hard” throughout her playing days, the defender is relishing the chance to really show what she’s capable of, echoing Walker’s sentiment that being able to call herself a professional footballer is “a dream come true.”

Having an immediate feeling of being “home” when she made the switch from City last year, Brougham is certain Everton is the “right place” for her and the “only club” she wants to play for. With almost three months until the season kicks off Brougham is already looking forward to the “challenge of WSL 1,” keen to show that she “can compete in the top flight” as well as continuing to grow and develop as a player.